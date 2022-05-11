Clearwater County Planning & Zoning Administrator Bobbi Kaufman gave a report on the P&Z hearing that was held on April 21, 2022, at the Board of Clearwater County Commissioners’ May 2 meeting.
Coroner Rick Miller met with the Board to get approval on the Spokane County Medical Examiners Agreement.
The Board approved and signed the Agreement.
IT Administrator Jenne Lacey met with the Board to discuss AS400 Replacement. The cost for the Replacement is $32,574.00 plus $769.87 for Hardware Maintenance.
The Board approved to move forward with ordering the AS400 Replacement.
The Board approved and signed expense and payroll claims.
Payroll claims for the period of 3/20/22-4/16/22 were approved and paid in the following amounts: Current Expense-$96,952.83; Road and Bridge-$37,177.51; Ambulance-$30,922.90; Consolidated Elections-$2,643.76; Court-$10,902.84; Justice Sheriff-$80,639.09; Justice Jail-$20,722.83; Justice Prosecuting Attorney-$21,521.59; Drug Court-$2,558.40; Social Services-$1,169.18; Parks & Rec Maintenance-$456.32; Revaluation-$5,988.80; E-911-$3,979.24; Solid Waste-$15,803.33; Solid Waste-Timberline-$4,850.67; Weed Control-$4,928.88; Waterways-$4,236.80 and Disaster-$1,480.05. Total payroll expenses were $346,935.02.
There were seven executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Pro-Tem Mike Ryan and Commissioner Vince Frazier. Chairman Rick Winkel as absent.
