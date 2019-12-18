The Board of Clearwater County Commissioners approved and signed the Idaho Department of Correction Human Resource Agreement between State of Idaho, Department of Correction Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino and Clearwater County at their Dec. 9 meeting.
The Board approved by consensus to sign a Certificate of Residency for a student attending a community college.
Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mitch Jared presented the Memorandum of Understanding between Clearwater County and YWCA of Lewiston, ID-Clarkston, WA.
The Board approved and signed the MOU Agreement.
Planning & Zoning update with Bobbi Kaufman. P&Z hearing on December 18.
The Board approved and signed expense claims.
October/November 2019 expense claims were approved and ordered to be paid in the following amounts: Current Expense-$53,609.23; Road & Bridge-$91,762.49; Ambulance-$7,268.65; District Court-$34,117.10; Consolidated Elections-$8,793.27; Justice Fund-$48,891.34; Drug Court-$2,486.45; Social Services-$21,656.27; Parks and Recreation-$75.06; Revaluation-$395.14; Enhanced 911-$2,937.33; Solid Waste-$51,383.67; Weeds-$1,318.04; Waterways-$335.32; Dent Bridge Trust-$44.74; Insurance & Grants-$5,557.90; Orofino Ambulance Trust-$75.47; CPR Ambulance Trust-$118.18; Sex Offender-$160.00; Disaster Declaration-$9,167.14; Odyssey Court Trust-$2,077.39. Total expenses for October/November were $342,230.18.
There were three executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.