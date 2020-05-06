Clearwater County Treasurer Dawn Erlewine met with the Board of Clearwater County Commissioners to give an update at their April 27 meeting. The second half of 2019 taxes will be mailed out with a letter telling homeowners there are options on how to make your payment, mail in your payment stub, drop box for checks only (no cash) and debit/credit cards processed through the state’s eGovernment provider, Access Idaho and online payments accepted.
Also the Property Tax Reduction has been extended to June 15, 2020. Property tax due dates, late charge and interest are determined by State Law. The Clearwater County Treasurer’s Office does not have the authority to change these.
The Board approved and signed the Solid Waste Agreement between City of Elk River and Clearwater County.
The Board gave an update on COVID-19. Effective Monday, May 4, Clearwater County will open its offices for normal business hours, Monday through Friday 8 to 5. Each department will prepare to best serve the public while maintaining safe social distancing recommendation.
The Board approved and signed expense and payroll claims.
Payroll claims for the period of March 22, 2020 – April 4, 2020, were approved and paid in the following amounts: Current Expense-$83,423.42; Road and Bridge-$35,254.30; Ambulance-$20,215.46; Consolidated Elections-$1,844.42; Court-$12,987.20; Justice Sheriff-$72,008.30; Justice Jail-$23,362.13; Justice Prosecuting Attorney-$19,208.02; Drug Court-$2,157.60; Social Services-$2,215.56; Parks & Rec Maintenance-$359.89; Revaluation-$7,656.01; E-911-$3,355.21; Solid Waste-$15,019.03; Solid Waste-Timberline-$4,186.09; Weed Control-$3,335.47; Waterways-$3,572.82 and Disaster-$0. Total payroll expenses were $310,160.93.
There were four executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan.
