The Resolution No. 20-03-02 designating the Declaration of Disaster Emergency and Request for Declaration of Disaster Emergency Resulting from the Global COVID-19 Pandemic was approved and signed by the Board of Clearwater County Commissioners at their March 23 meeting.
The Board approved the Annual Notices to be published in the Clearwater Tribune.
Sheriff Chris Goetz provided a report from the Department. The Request for Retention of County Vessel Funds for Waterways was discussed.
The Board approved and signed the Request for Retention of County Vessel Funds.
Clerk Carrie Bird discussed the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) changes per Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act per the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act.
The Board approved the FMLA changes per Families First Coronavirus Response Act with the proper documentation.
Ambulance Director Darby Zick presented the Memorandum of Agreement between Elk River Free Library District and Clearwater County Ambulance.
The Board approved and signed the Memorandum of Agreement.
The Board met with Zlata Myr, with Region II Juvenile Corrections and Alana Curtis, Juvenile Services Director. Ms. Myr presented the Board with the 2019 Annual Juvenile Justice Report for Clearwater County and the District 2 2019 Annual Juvenile Justice Report.
The Board approved and signed expense and payroll claims.
There were four executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan
