Clearwater County Ambulance Director Darby Zick presented the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund from Innovia Foundation to the Board of Clearwater County Commissioners at their June 29 meeting.. The Recovery Fund has been approved for funding in the amount of $3,000.
GIS Kim Burger gave the Board a request for a road name for Christopher and Morgan Heier for the KT Family LLC. They are requesting a name of Bluegrass Lane. The Board approved the name request.
The Board convened as the Board of Equalization (BOE) to hold a public hearing to take evidence on the valuation protest on RP37N01W341214A, RP36N02E239000A, and RPA0950014021BA. The BOE took testimony from the applicants and appraisers.
The BOE unanimously voted to take the information under advisement to allow time for reviewing findings and testimony.
The Board approved and signed expense and payroll claims.
There were two executive sessions held to discuss personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.