Clearwater County EMT Molly Stanley presented the Professional Sales & Service Authorization that provides Clearwater County Ambulance with an estimate for a 2019 Horton 603 Type I 4x4 F550 Custom Ambulance, to the Board of Clearwater County Commissioners at their Dec. 16 meeting.
The Board approved and signed the Authorization.
Emergency Management Don Gardner presented the 2018 Emergency Management Performance Grant Notice for Clearwater County. The award amount for this action is $2,569.62.
The Board approved and signed the Emergency Management Performance Grant.
The Board approved and signed the Special Use Permit for the purpose of grooming and maintaining a recreational snowmobile trail system utilizing existing roads on and across lands that are owned by PotlatchDeltic Forest Holdings and NezPerce Clearwater National Forest.
The Board approved and signed the Annual Operating Plan 2019-2020 between Clearwater County and PotlatchDeltic Forest Holdings.
The Board approved and signed the Special Use Permit between Clearwater County and NezPerce Clearwater National Forest.
Aaron Freudenthal the Regional Coordinator from the State Public Defense Commission met with the Board to discuss his Travel Plan and Report.
North Fork Ranger District Andrew Skowlund met with the Board to give update on Forest Service current logging activity. The Forest Service new office is up and running for business.
Road & Bridge Rudy Knapik reported on the road crew work. Clerk Carrie Bird presented the Annual Road and Street Financial Report.
The Board approved and signed the Annual Road and Street Financial Report.
The Board approved and signed expense claims.
There were three executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel, Commissioner Mike Ryan and Commissioner John Smith was absent.
