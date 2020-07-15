Clearwater County Fair Board Members Diana Colgan and Dennis Fuller met with the Board of Clearwater County Commissioners to give an update on the County Fair at the Commissioners’ July 6 meeting.
Clerk Carrie Bird presented the Indigent Public Defense Financial Assistance Compliance Proposal & Application.
The Board approved and signed the Indigent Public Defense Financial Assistance Application.
The Board convened as the Board of Equalization for the final decision and actions.
The decision was made to uphold the Assessor’s values as presented on the parcel known as RPA0950014021BA and RP36N02E239000A. The BOE adjourned the BOCC reconvened for the session.
The Board approved and signed expense claims.
There were four executive sessions held to discuss personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioner Mike Ryan. Commissioner John Smith telephoned in.
