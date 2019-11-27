The Board of Clearwater County Commissioners wish to thank Ammon Bundy for working with Sheriff Chris Goetz to get information out to the public so that the incident on Neff Road ended without any issues.
The Board approved and signed the 2019-2020 Clearwater County Annual Operating Plan for the Pine Marten Warming Hut (near Beaver Dam Saddle) between Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, Clearwater County and Clearwater County Groomer Advisory Board at their Nov. 18 meeting.
The Board approved and signed the County Annual Juvenile Justice Report to the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections reporting from October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Treasurer Dawn Erlewine met with the Board to give an update. Erlewine presented the Service Contract with 1st Class Office Solutions. The Board approved and signed the Contract.
The Board approved and signed the findings of facts for the P&Z decision for a Boundary Lot Line Adjustment application submitted by Scott Mosher and Best Built, LLC.
The Board approved to appoint Bruce Hahn to the Planning & Zoning Commission Position.
The Board approved to appoint Lauri Stifanick as ICRMP Risk Manager.
The Board approved and signed expense and payroll claims.
October/November 2019 expense claims were approved and ordered to be paid in the following amounts: Current Expense-$58,229.36; Road & Bridge-$51,624.09; Ambulance-$12,479.13; District Court-$146.16; Consolidated Elections-$7,989.15; Justice Fund-$36,399.74; Drug Court-$2,714.80; Health District-$16,750.25; Social Services-$36,371.22; Parks and Recreation-$162.58; Revaluation-$515.22; Enhanced 911-$4,247.25; Solid Waste-$32,144.76; Weeds-$312.61; Waterways-$1,544.54; Dent Bridge Trust-$37.37; Insurance & Grants-$3,142.34; Orofino Ambulance Trust-$30.50; CPR Ambulance Trust-$495.00; Unclaimed Property-$2,768.81; DMV Trust-$318.50; Disaster Declaration-$2,981.74; Odyssey Court Trust-$3,136.19. Total expenses for October/November were $274,541.31.
There were four executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan.
