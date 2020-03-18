The Board of Clearwater County Commissioners appointed Rudy Knapik as road boss superintendent and Jeff Fleming was appointed foreman of the Clearwater County Road & Bridge Department at the March 9 meeting. Knapik reported on the road crew work. The Board reviewed and approved the liquor license renewal for Orofino Yacht Club.
The Board approved the Duro-Last Contract from M&S Flat Roof Systems for replacing the courthouse roof.
Bill Warren from the Extension Office met with the Board to give an update on the Extension happenings. He gave a list of his Extension and 4-H updates from Dec. 16, 2019 to March 9, 2020.
The Board approved and signed expense and payroll claims.
January/February 2020 expense claims were approved and ordered to be paid in the following amounts: Current Expense-$71,088.59; Road & Bridge-$139,727.64; Ambulance-$39,718.85; District Court-$2,034.69; Consolidated Elections-$5,060.03; Justice Fund-$119,546.95; Fair County-$262.00; Drug Court-$6,273.74; Interlock & Electronic Monitor 10-$66.00; Historical Society and Museum-$10,000.00; Social Services-$12,493.99; Parks and Recreation-$267.57; Revaluation-$4648.76; Enhanced 911-$3,233.38; Solid Waste-$65,864.41; Current Expense Tort-$35,500.00; Weeds-$8,817.94; Waterways-$4,225.20; Dent Bridge Trust-$42.37; Insurance & Grants-$9,349.48; Orofino Ambulance Trust-$5.00; Sex Offender-$160.00; Odyssey Court Trust-$11,498.75. Total expenses for January/February were $549,885.34. The following Departments incurred no expenses during January/February: Health District, Court Facility, Junior College Tuition, Animal Damage Control, Flood Recovery, Snowmobile, Drug Investigative, Capital Trust, Freeman Creek Trust, Cat Trust Fund, BHS Capital, Hospital Loan Trust Account, CPR Ambulance Trust, Unclaimed Property, DMV Trust, Municipal Fire, Disaster Declaration, Court Trust and Timberline Ambulance Trust.
There was one executive session held to discuss indigents that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioner Mike Ryan. Commissioner John Smith was absent.
