The Board of Clearwater County Commissioners approved and signed the Letter of Support for culvert replacements in Clearwater County in good faith at their July 8 meeting.
Also approved was the motion to pass Resolution No. 19-07-05 for the United States Secretary of Agriculture and Secretary of the Interior to immediately adopt, implement and enforce a Joint Secretarial Order concerning management of lands, waters and areas that may be suitable for designation as wilderness.
The Board approved and signed the change order 01 for the Upper Fords Creek Road Safety and Pavement Improvement Project No. LSI #19-201 from Poe Asphalt.
Emergency Management Director Don Gardner and Sheriff Chris Goetz met with the Board to discuss the Regional Fiber Optic Project.
The Board convened as the Board of Equalization for the final decision and actions. The decision was made to uphold the Assessor’s values as presented on the parcel known as RP37N01E085400A and RP36N02E239000A. The BOE approved the request to adjust the value of RPA0950014021BA. The BOE adjourned, the BOCC reconvened for the session.
The Board approved and signed expense and payroll claims.
June/July 2019 expense claims were approved and ordered to be paid in the following amounts: Current Expense-$71,439.37; Road & Bridge-$56,926.02; Ambulance-$24,721.56; District Court-$3,158.24; Consolidated Elections-$145.51; Justice Fund-$69,370.14; Drug Court-$947.21; Social Services-$36,014.10; Parks and Recreation-$117.76; Revaluation-$78.00; Enhanced 911-$2,725.46; Solid Waste-$47,112.70; Weeds-$7,317.03; Waterways-$7,171.86; Dent Bridge Trust-$44.74; Insurance & Grants-$17,103.36; Disaster Declaration-$8.33; Odyssey Court Trust-$3,723.33. Total expenses for June/July were $348,124.96.
There were three executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioner John Smith. Commissioner Mike Ryan was absent.
