The Board of Clearwater County Commissioners held an open public hearing to consider the information and recommendations from the June 19, 2019 Planning & Zoning (P&Z) meeting at their July 15 meeting. P&Z Administrator Bobbi Kaufman was present. The Board heard the following applications:
A Class S Subdivision (SD20190029) requested by Bruce Hahn to divide approximately 12.17 acres into two lots: Lot A 7.13 acres, Lot B 5.01 acres. This property, zoned F-1 the Low Density Rural District, is located in Section 27, Township 37 North, Range 3 East, at 1442 Band Mill Road, an Orofino address in Clearwater County, Idaho.
The P&Z Commission recommended approval. The Board approved the request as presented.
A Class C Subdivision (SD20190034) requested by PotlatchDeltic Land and Lumber, LLC, to divide approximately 30 acres into 4 lots: Lot E 7.98 acres, Lot F 7.20 acres, Lot G 7.01, Lot H 7.32. This property, zoned F-1, the Low Density Rural District, is located in Section 24, Township 37 North, Range 2 East, off of Huckleberry Butte Road and Gold Rush Dr., an Orofino address in Clearwater County, Idaho.
The P&Z Commission recommended approval. The Board approved the request as presented.
Ambulance Director Darby Zick met with the Board to discuss the North Central Idaho EMS Mass Casualty Aid Agreement.
The Board approved and signed the North Central Idaho EMS Mass Casualty Aid Agreement.
The Board approved Steve Olin as the new Veterans Service Officer for VFW Post #3296.
The Board approved and signed expense and payroll claims.
There were three executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan.
