The Board of Clearwater Commissioners discussed changing building permits to placement permits at their Feb. 24 meeting.
Chief Deputy Mitch Jared provided a report from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office. Jared gave an update on the Weippe fire, a boat that was grounded in the river and a lost individual.
JoAnn Davis from the Auditor’s Office met with the Board to get approval for purchasing scanners and barcode scanners for elections. There was State reimbursement amount of $2,500.
The Board approved the purchase of new scanners.
Planning & Zoning update with Bobbi Kaufman and new hire Kelly Coursey.
The P&Z Commission Board appointed Doug Donner to be new Planning & Zoning Chairman.
Rudy Knapik and Ted Brown reported on the road crew work. The Board held open house for Road & Bridge Foreman Ted Brown for 29 years of service. His last day of work was Feb. 28.
The Board approved and signed expense and payroll claims.
Present were Pro-Tem John Smith and Commissioner Mike Ryan. Commissioner Rick Winkel telephoned in.
