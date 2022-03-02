PotlatchDeltic Forest Holdings, Inc. presented the Bald Mountain Radio Facility Lease Agreement between PotlatchDeltic Forest Holdings, Inc. and Clearwater County at the Board of Clearwater County Commissioners’ meeting held Feb. 22.
The Board approved and signed the Lease Agreement.
Sheriff Chris Goetz presented the Recreation Boating Safety (RBS) Grant. The funds come from the Coast Guard to the State to be distributed to the County for supporting Waterways Fund.
The Board approved and signed the RBS Grant.
The Board reviewed and approved the liquor license renewals for Frontier Foods.
The Board approved to sign the Certificate of Residency for a County student attending a community college by consensus.
Solid Waste Manager Janelle Smith presented Resolution No. 22-2-6 to declare excess property.
The Board approved and signed Resolution No. 22-2-6.
Planning & Zoning Administrator Bobbi Kaufman met with the Board to give a report on the Planning & Zoning hearing that was held on February 16, 2022. P&Z Board approved Class S Subdivision request. The County Commissioners will make a final decision on March 14, 2022.
The Board approved and signed expense/payroll claims.
There were two executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chair Winkel and Commissioners Mike Ryan and Vince Frazier.
