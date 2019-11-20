The Board of Clearwater County Commissioners approved and signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Kamiah Fire and Rescue EMS Division and Clearwater County Ambulance District at their Nov. 12 meeting.
Treasurer Dawn Erlewine met with the Board to give an update. The Board review the Summary for the 2019 Tax Charges and discussed the Tax Deed Properties.
Clerk Carrie Bird presented the Official Canvass of Ballots from the Nov. 5 election. The results were reviewed. The Board approved the Official Canvass of Ballots.
The Board held an open public hearing to consider the information and recommendations from the Oct. 16, 2019 Planning & Zoning (P&Z) meeting. The Board heard the following applications.
A boundary lot line adjustment request (BL20190109) by Scott Mosher and Best Built, LLC, to adjust the lot line of Parcel Identifier RP36N01E032410 and Lot 1 as shown on the recorded plat of Rio Vista Addition. This property zoned C-2, the General Commercial District, is located in Section 3, Township 36 North, Range 1 East, at and adjacent to 320 130th Street, Orofino addresses in Clearwater County, Idaho.
The P&Z Commission recommended approval. The Board approved the request as presented.
The Board approved and signed expense claims.
There were four executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure.
Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioner Mike Ryan and Commissioner John Smith telephoned in.
