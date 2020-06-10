Clearwater County Solid Waste Manager Janelle Smith gave the Transfer Station weekly report at the Board of Clearwater County Commissioners meeting held June 1. The backhoe replacement was discussed.
Road & Bridge Supervisor Rudy Knapik and Foreman Jeff Fleming reported on the road crew work.
Chief Deputy Christy Gering met with the Board to get approval to purchase a new laptop. The Board approved the purchase of the laptop for $1,500.
Planning & Zoning Administrator Bobbi Kaufman gave an update in her Department. Kaufman discussed a new business plan on Highway 12.
The Board approved and signed expense and payroll claims.
There were six executive sessions held to discuss indigents, litigation and personnel that are exempt from disclosure.
Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan.
