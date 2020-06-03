Clearwater County Ambulance Director Darby Zick presented Resolution No. 20-05-08 for the Ambulance Services fee increase. The Board of Clearwater County Commissioners held an open public hearing for considering and fixing an Ambulance Services fee increase for services provided over 5% at their meeting held Monday, May 25. A legal notice was published in the newspaper earlier. The Board approved Resolution No. 20-05-08.
Road & Bridge Supervisor Rudy Knapik reported on the road crew work. The Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) Match Agreement was discussed. The Project Name was Dent Bridge Road Safety Improvements. The County match amount is $5,000.
The Board approved the FLAP Agreement.
The LHTAC/Local Agreement Project Development for Old Ahsahka Grade Guardrail was discussed.
The Board approved the Agreement.
The Board approved the load limits to be lifted on Bann Mill and Whiskey Creek Loop.
Clearwater Soil and Water Conservation District Annie Connor telephoned in to discuss a potential grant to assist the County in upgrading the culvert on Louse Creek on Newman Road near Cavendish. The Letter of Support is toward the Clearwater Soil and Water Conservation District supporting application for an Idaho Water Resources Board Flood Grant to replace the stream crossing on Louse Creek on Newman Road.
The Board approved and signed the Letter of Support.
The Board approved the motion to pass Resolutions No. 20-05-05 and No. 20-05-06 declaring a surplus item to be disposed of.
Emergency Management Coordinator Don Gardner presented the Resolution No. 20-05-07 to Extend the Declaration of Disaster Emergency Resulting from the Global COVID-19 Pandemic. The Board approved Resolution No. 20-05-07.
The Board left the office to complete the Ballot Accuracy Test in Courtroom #1. Clerk Carrie Bird demonstrated the ballot counting with the test deck of voted ballots.
The Board approved and signed expense claims.
Payroll claims for the period of 4/19/2020-5/16/2020 were approved and paid in the following amounts: Current Expense-$84,847.83; Road and Bridge-$39,061.31; Ambulance-$16,167.79; Consolidated Elections-$2,687.24; Court-$12,834.04; Justice Sheriff-$70,417.54; Justice Jail-$23,763.29; Justice Prosecuting Attorney-$19,208.01; Drug Court-$2,157.60; Social Services-$1,127.74; Parks & Rec Maintenance-$397.12; Revaluation-$9,520.60; E-911-$3,355.20; Solid Waste-$21,235.50; Solid Waste-Timberline-$4,590.04; Weed Control-$3,705.73; Waterways-$5,041.82 and Disaster-$0. Total payroll expenses were $320,118.40.
There were three executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioner Mike Ryan and Commissioner John Smith was absent.
