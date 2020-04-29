Ambulance Director Darby Zick telephoned in to discuss the CARES Provider Relief Fund Payment. The CARES Act Provider Relief Fund allows for the immediate delivery of $30 billion into the healthcare system. Zick received an amount of $15,781.78 for the Clearwater County Ambulance District.
Sheriff Chris Goetz provided a report from the department. He will be hiring two new employees in his department.
Road and Bridge Supervisor Rudy Knapik and Foreman Jeff Fleming telephoned in to give an update. Road and Bridge employees are ditching and trying to stay ahead of weed spraying.
The Board approved and signed expense and payroll claims.
There were three executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan. Chairman Rick Winkel telephoned in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.