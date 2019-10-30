Clerk Carrie Bird presented the Resolution to accumulate fund balances at the end of a fiscal year and carry over such fund balances into the ensuing fiscal year sufficient to achieve or maintain County operations on a cash basis at the Board of Clearwater County Commissioners meeting held Oct. 21.
The Board approved the motion to pass Resolution No. 19-10-14.
Clerk Bird presented the Sales Order Agreement for purchasing the DS200 Computer.
The Board approved and signed the Sales Order Agreement.
Clerk Bird also presented the Resolution to transfer funds for the 2019 fiscal year.
The Board approved the motion to pass Resolution No. 19-10-13 for transferring funds.
The Board had a conference call at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the update on BGCM Railroad Project.
Bill Warren from the Extension Office met with the Board to give an update on the Extension happenings. He gave a list of his Extension and 4-H updates from July 22, 2019 to Oct. 21, 2019.
The Board approved and signed expense and payroll claims.
There were two executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan.
