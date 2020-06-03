“Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.” Proverbs 3:4-5
Most of us have extra time on our hands. I’ve gotten to projects that have been on the back burner for a long time. That doesn’t mean they are all finished. How many half-hearted projects do you have in your life? Half-hearted exercise programs? Half-hearted relationships? How about your relationship with the One True God? Is it half-hearted? “Trust in the LORD with all your heart.” This command would be incredibly condemning if it weren’t incredibly and powerfully enabling. Because of our sinful natures, we don’t trust in the LORD with all our hearts. Just look at the current crisis in our world. How many times in the past weeks and months haven’t you questioned God’s wisdom in allowing this to happen – as if it were His fault. But we shouldn’t be pointing at God or other people, we should pointing inwardly at ourselves. The reason bad things happen in this world is because of sin – yours and mine. With everything we think, say, and do tainted by sin, it’s truly amazing that God allows anything GOOD to happen. But He does. In fact, God promises that He will use even the troubles of life for the good of His believers. “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28 NKJ) God’s Word has His power contained in it (Isaiah 55:11; Romans 1:16, Hebrews 4:12). So when God commands you to trust in Him all your heart, He actually gives you the ability to do so through the power in His Word. Jesus trusted His Father with all His heart perfectly – even through His suffering and death on the cross. Now through the cross of His Son Jesus Christ, the Father sees Christians as having done the same. The gift of faith is what does the believing of these marvelous truths.
Faith also trusts our Father to help us carry out the other two commands in this verse of the Bible. “lean not on your own understanding” and “In all you ways acknowledge Him.” The person who trusts in the LORD with the whole heart also, by faith, knows things start to go south when you’re tempted to follow your own reasoning and understanding for making all of life’s many decisions and choices. When you follow your ways but not God’s ways as laid out in His Word, the Bible. Our sinful natures will always lead us on the broad road to hell. Why not listen to our merciful Lord who tells us: “Let the wicked forsake his way, And the unrighteous man his thoughts; Let him return to the LORD, And He will have mercy on him; And to our God, For He will abundantly pardon. “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, Nor are your ways My ways,” says the LORD. “For as the heavens are higher than the earth, So are My ways higher than your ways, And My thoughts than your thoughts.” (Isaiah 55:7 NKJ)
Trusting in the LORD will keep us free from present and future remorse, blame, heartache, hatred, and vengeful thoughts, words and deeds. “This doctor said this… this politician promised that… my governor is ruining our economy…” Instead, we’ll be able to “acknowledge Him” in everything we do. Each of our lives are to be a living letter of the steadfast love of our gracious and merciful LORD. You will acknowledge Him, that is confess Him, to the many people around who don’t have the same trust you’ve been given in the LORD. The message you bring will give them the trust and confidence you have. Since God so loved the world that He sent His only begotten Son, can there be any doubt as to God’s deliverance from any and all problems we have this side of eternity? He promises to “direct our paths” to guard and keep us by faith in His Word on the narrow path that gives us life now and the eternal life to come.
Let’s not be half-hearted, let’s be whole-hearted when it comes to trusting the LORD.
