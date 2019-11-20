Come join us in welcoming David Tucker as our new pastor.
New Song Ministries will be housed at 147 Johnson Ave., formerly New Life Church, in Orofino.
David’s first service will be Dec. 1, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and a potluck will follow the service.
We are excited to be starting this journey with a new name, a new pastor and a new time.
Come expecting a loving family atmosphere.
