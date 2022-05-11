There are limited camping spaces so you need to sign up now! Don’t miss the opportunity for a wonderful, fun, Christian summer camping experience for boys and girls ages 7-12 and teenagers 13-17. The Salvation Army’s Camp Gifford is located on Deer Lake which is north of Spokane.
The camp will be held July 25 to July 29 (Monday – Friday) and the cost is a $25 non-refundable fee per child.
Transportation is provided with chaperones and will leave Orofino City Park on Monday, July 25, and will return on Friday, July 29, to the Orofino City Park.
Children are given opportunities at camp to swim, canoe, use paddle boats, soccer, volleyball, basketball, crafts, games, swimming, campfires, A-frame cabins and so much more. It’s a great opportunity for such a reasonable fee.
If you are interested in this fun, summer, camping experience at Camp Gifford for your child, or children, or know of children who might be interested that live in the Orofino, Weippe, Pierce and Peck areas, please contact the Community Thrift Store (FISH Inc.) at 219 Johnson Avenue to pick up and complete the application forms ASAP or call 208-476-3777 for more information.
