Come along with Beth Moore on a journey through Genesis 12-50. The Patriarchs: Encountering the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob - Bible Study Book by Beth Moore provides a personal study experience five days a week for this in-depth women’s Bible study of. Discover God’s pursuit of a relationship with man, and marvel as His plan to bless all people unfolds. Full of twists and turns, ruin and redemption, revelation and mystery this Bible study keeps participants captivated by the God who stars in it! Explore concepts such as blessing, covenant, and promise, and the bearing each has on a New Testament believer’s life today. Group members will also study the Hebrew names of God introduced on the early pages of Scripture.
Our study will cover 10 weeks, each with 5 days of homework. Throughout 10 weeks of exciting, engaging intrigue, participants will plunge into the heart of Genesis, to God’s remarkable pursuit of relationship and to the unfolding of His earthly plan: that through one nation—and ultimately, one man—all people on earth will be blessed. Many of the most profound and enduring concepts in the whole counsel of God’s Word are initiated in this marvelous book of beginnings.
No matter whom you are or where you’ve been, this study is for you. You don’t need any religious training or previous Study to participate in this journey. Modern-day believers in Jesus Christ can learn much from these treasured toward greater intimacy with God.
The study meets once a week for a two-hour group session that guides them to discuss and apply what they learned during the week’s study. We look forward to seeing you at this Study beginning on Wednesday, Sept 18th at 10am. If you are unable to attend all the session please come when you can, watch the video session and join in the fellowship. The study will begin at 10am and ends by 12 noon at the First Baptist Church at 291 18th street, Orofino. For more information contact the church at 476-5412 or Betsy Lang 486-6120.
