Come join us for a day of prayerful reflection, not just as a one-time event, but as a way of life. Our theme is “Leading a Virtuous Life” on Saturday, March 7.
We will share prayer, input, and reflections. Two video presentations by Bishop Robert Barron of Word on Fire will be shown.
The morning will begin with optional Mass at 9:00 a.m. followed by social hour and refreshments, video and discussion, with lunch at 12:00, and another video in the afternoon.
St. Theresa’s Catholic Church located at 446 Brown Ave, Orofino, ID. There is no charge for this one day event. Everyone is welcome.
For more details and to sign up, please contact Cathy Moore - 208-476-7230 - rlmcam@aol.com or Theresa Ahrendsen - 505-379-8396 – Tda@cpcinternet.com. Please RSVP no later than March 4th.
