St. Paul’s and Good Hope Lutheran Churches will be celebrating Christmas with a traditional carol and candlelight service on Christmas Eve.
A 6 p.m. service will be at St. Paul’s, at the corner of 6th & Villard in Craigmont, and a 7:30 p.m. service will be at Good Hope, 28157 Settlement Rd. near Gifford.
St. Paul’s will also be singing carols during regular Sunday worship, Dec. 22, at 9 a.m., for those who are unable to attend Christmas Eve or Christmas Day services.
On Christmas Day there will be a joint worship service at Good Hope at 10 a.m. All are invited and welcome to all services.
For information, call Val Beesley at 208-791-5247.
