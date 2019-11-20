An attitude of gratitude is always obvious. If we are grateful for what God has done for us and given to us, others will see our appreciation of it in everything we do. David gave us a fourfold formula to follow.
“I will thank, You Lord, with all my heart.” The thanksgiving he describes is total and consumes all of his being – his entire self. The word he used for heart would include his consciousness of God’s presence, his memory of God’s goodness and his awareness of God’s grace. He worshipped God with excitement, enthusiasm and expectation.
“I will tell all of the marvelous things, You, have done.” Marvelous comes from a word that means “extraordinary, not to be surpassed by anyone and wonderful!” He is so overwhelmed by God’s blessings on his life that he wants everyone to hear about it.
“I will be filled with joy!” Joy is the natural state of the one who trusts in the Lord. Knowing that “all things work together for out good” should cause His joy to radiate from our hearts into our heads and out through our hands. Everything we do should be done with a smile on our face and gladness in our eyes.
“I will sing praises to Your Name, O Most High.” Notice that there is only one letter different between the word “sin” and “sing” - the letter “g” – that stands for God. When we give up sin for the Savior, God gives us a new song to sing. It is a song about the Savior who loves us, gave himself for us, is present in us and cares for us.
