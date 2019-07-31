Ascension Lutheran Church announces their Vacation Bible School (VBS) on Aug. 5 thru 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 215 115th St, Orofino.
This is open to everyone between the ages of 5- 12 years or K – 6th grade. Registration is on Aug. 5 at 8:30 a.m. Parents will need to sign a permission form in order for their child/ren to attend. There is no fee to attend this week of VBS.
Everyone is welcome to come part of the week or everyday whatever fits into your schedule.
Theme for the week is: “Therefore be imitators of God, as beloved children, and live in love, as Jesus loves us.” Ephesians 5:1-2.
Lutherhaven has sent three college students trained in these verses to teach the classes.
