As we, the Benedictine Sisters of the Monastery of St. Gertrude, are deeply concerned about the health of the monastic community as well as the health of our friends during this time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Raspberry Festival — always held on the first Sunday in August — will be postponed this year.
In addition, we are deeply grateful for all the small businesses and individuals who have been our sponsors in past years and know of the hardships they are enduring. We do not want to place an unnecessary burden on those who have supported us. While we are sad we cannot host this event this summer, we understand that the circumstances are highly unusual and we look forward to celebrating with everyone next year.
Thank you for your support of us and this event!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.