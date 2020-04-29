Upon permission of Sheriff Goetz we will be having our National Day of Prayer gathering in front of the Clearwater County Courthouse Thursday, May 7, at 12 noon.
Our nation and world needs all the prayers we can give it.
Hope to see you there.
