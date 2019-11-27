Do you like to read Sci-fi? Then this book sale is for you.
The Senior Center at 930 Michigan Ave, will be having a book sale on Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 7 a.m. Some of the books on sale are Star Wars, Star Trek, Voyager, Deep Space, Star Trek Second Generation, and New Generation, plus the GOR Saga, and the Harry Potter Collection
There will be books by Marion Zimmerman Bradley, Edgar Rice Burroughs, and many more.
Breakfast will be served during this time from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Adults are $8 and children 12 and under are $3.
