On Sunday, July 28 and August 4 Orofino Baptist Church will entertain their prospective pastor, Dr. Shaun M. Matako and his wife Jodi, of Paulding, Ohio, for the 11 a.m. service and the 5 p.m. evening service.
Dr. Matako has specialized in church revitalization that has helped churches to grow both spiritually and numerically. He has been 23 years in ministry. He is married to his greatest cheerleader, Jodi, who is very supportive of her husband and his ministry. She has a way of making people feel very loved and special.
Dr. Matako takes every opportunity to connect with his local community. In the past he has been involved in youth sports and has coached and umpired for many years. His philosophy is that we must love those we seek to reach so that we can earn the right to share the gospel. Football is his passion, as is golf, softball and bowling. He is an avid reader and writer enjoying mostly books on theology or biographies. Dr. Shaun enjoys working with his hands.
Previously Dr. Shaun was Pastor in Nampa, Idaho. His burden for the people of Idaho and his desire to minister in Orofino is strong. He loves Idaho and enjoys small town, rural living. His goal is to help people learn and grow, becoming more like Jesus and to live a life that is pleasing to God.
Orofino Baptist Church is located 291 118th Street in Orofino. Sunday school starts at 9:45 followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. Evening service starts at 5 p.m. On July 28 a pot-lunch fellowship starts immediately after the morning worship. The church phone number is (208) 476-5412,
Everyone is welcome to come meet Dr. Shaun Matako and his wife Jodi.
