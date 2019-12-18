Come join New Song Ministries in celebrating the reason for the season as they host a candlelight service on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Bring your family to New Song Ministries, located at 147 Johnson Avenue in Orofino and join in the celebration.
Soup and finger foods will be appreciated.
They look forward to fellowshipping with you.
