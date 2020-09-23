Pastor Donna Zipp and husband Rodney will be arriving in Pierce this week from Texas and will be serving Faith Lutheran Church, Pierce.
Her first service will be Oct. 4 at the 10 a.m. worship. All are welcome to attend, if you are searching for a church, please join us.
Blessings of pets will take place on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierce led by Pastor Donna, at 1 p.m.
Saint Francis of Asissi is remembered on this day for his rejoicing in the value and beauty animals bring to creation.
You are welcome to join in this celebration of the unconditional love pets bring to our lives as you bring your pets for a special blessing.
Social distancing and other safety practices, as needed, are practiced. Questions-Nancy Maki 208 464-2463
