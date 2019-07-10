July 7, 2019 marked the beginning of a new era for Our Lady of the Woodlands Chapel in Pierce. Thirty people turned out for Mass on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Father Sipho Mathebela celebrated the Mass with a stirring homily weaving all three of the readings together with the celebration of opening Our Lady of the Woodlands, and the coming home to this beautiful historic woodland church.
Many folks traveled from Orofino to celebrate Mass, and 13 of the local residents also came out for Mass. As the hymn says, “Surely the Presence of the Lord is in this place”, Ken Carlson, Cathy Moore and Marge Carlson led the singing, and the church echoed in the praise of the Lord. Orofino resident, Jo Moore, was the lector, and Mary Jo Medley from Pierce was Eucharistic Minister.
The building was blest with the voices and the hearts of all that attended. A special thanks to Father Sipho, who regularly says five to six weekend Masses, for adding this to his busy schedule.
Father will be saying Mass throughout the rest of the summer and into the fall at 2 p.m. each Sunday. The church will be open during 1860 days in Pierce for those that would like to visit this historic building.
Please check the St. Theresa of the Little Flower facebook page for any changes to this schedule.
