The clothing giveaway is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 153 Johnson Ave. These items are free to everyone.
The Christmas kick off will start on Saturday, Dec.7 and continue on Dec. 12, 13, 19 and 20.
All things Christmas are free to all. There is something for everyone.
Please no donations until after the holidays.
Happy Holidays!
