The Nazarene Compassionate Ministury free clothing giveaway is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Aug. 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 153 Johnson Ave.
These items are free to everyone.
They need donations of shoes of all sizes and school clothes.
