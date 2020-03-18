The Nazarene Church Compassionate Ministry clothing giveaway is closing for a while. They will be back after reevaluation of the Coronavirus.
Please stay healthy and safe. Wash your hands, cough and sneeze into a tissue and stay six feet away from other people when possible.
Please do not drop donations on the back step at this time as we are NOT accepting donations!
Thank you for your understanding.
