Nazarene Compassionate Ministries free clothing give-away is reopening after Covid-19 shutdown, Thursday and Friday, June 9 and 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Masks are required. There will be a sanitizer station at the door. Please be mindful of social distancing and follow the arrows.
Children must stay with an adult. Toy boxes have been removed, there will be no public restrooms.
Donations need to be brought in through the back door on days we are open.
They are located at 153 Johnson Avenue. For more information call 208-476-5304.
