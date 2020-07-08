The leadership of the Monastery of St. Gertrude has considered the rise in Covid-19 cases throughout Idaho and beyond and has implemented new policies in order to promote the safety of sisters and guests.
Essentially, the Welcome Center, Historical Museum at St. Gertrude, Inn at St. Gertrude, and Spirit Center retreat facility will be open with modifications. However, the main Monastery building, including the chapel, will remain closed to the public until the end of the year, at which time this decision will be reviewed. Guests are welcome to walk outside around the campus and up the hill along the Stations of the Cross.
The Welcome Center and Historical Museum are open to all guests, under normal business hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
For more information contact Debra Graham at 208-962-2054 or email dgraham@stgertrudes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.