You will never spend your time more valuably then in the pursuit of knowing Jesus Christ.
“Jesus is the one and only” is a study about getting to know Jesus, from his prophesied birth to his crucifixion and resurrection and coming again.
Join us on for this 11-week, in-depth, interactive study. Study includes personal daily assignments and weekly group study sessions during which you will view Beth Moore’s lectures, taped on location in Jerusalem and in places Jesus walked in Israel.
This study will begin Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. Please join us. You will never spend your time more valueable than in the pursuit of knowing Jesus Christ.
You might enjoy coming just for a time of prayer, discussion, Christian fellowship and/or just video sessions.
We meet every Wednesday at 10 o’clock and last 2 hours at Orofino 1st Baptist Church, 291 – 118th street.
For more information or any questions call the church at 476-5412 or Betsy Lang (208) 486-6120.
