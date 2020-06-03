Please join us on Thursday, June 18, 4 to 7 p.m. at Fiesta En Jalisco’s Banquet Room, (enter 211 Johnson Avenue or from the alley by the parking lot) as we wish Father Sipho Mathabela farewell and wish him well on his new assignment, per the Diocese of Boise, to Soda Springs, Idaho. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Idaho safety guidelines will be practiced at this event.
Father Sipho has been a part of St. Theresa of the Little Flower. Catholic family and this community for 10 years. We hope members of our Parish and community families will take the time to visit.
