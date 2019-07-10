Good Hope Lutheran Church will be holding Vacation Bible Camp July 16–18. The church is located at 28157 Settlement Rd. near Gifford.
The Bible Camp will be led by a team of camp counselors from Lutherhaven Outdoor Ministries, near Coeur d’Alene.
The theme for this year’s Bible School is “Adventure Awaits” built around the Bible passage from Ephesians 5:1-2: “Follow God’s example, therefore, as dearly loved Children and walk in the way of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us…”
Lessons and activities will begin on Tuesday, July 16, with registration at 1:30 p.m., and opening at 2 p.m. The day will end with a family meal at 6 p.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 will be a full day beginning at 9:30 a.m., with meal at 6 p.m. and closing program at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18 will be the last day of Camp, beginning with breakfast at 8 a.m. and wrapping up at 11:30 a.m.
Snacks and meals will be served; children should wear comfortable play clothes. Families are welcome to stay and help, especially with their children younger than kindergarten. There is no fee for the Bible Camp.
A Pre-Bible Camp program is available for youth entering sixth grade and jr./sr. high age, on Monday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Good Hope.
For information, contact Val Beesley at 208-791-5247 or 208-836-5520.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.