The Nazarene Church Compassionate Ministry clothing giveaway is scheduled for Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 153 Johnson Ave. They have winter clothes!
All clothing is free and no questions asked. They also have clothing for children, teens and adults.
DO NOT leave clothing at the back door, please!
They are not excepting donations at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.