The Christmas kick off has started on Saturday, Dec. 12, 13, 19 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 153 Johnson Avenue for the Nazarene Compassionate Ministry free clothing giveaway.
Please, no donations until after the holidays.
