Large crowds were still following Jesus as He went up on a mountainside. There he appointed twelve, designating them apostles. They were sent out to preach and to have power to drive out demons.
Jesus, during this period, was called “out of his mind” by family members. Saying he was possessed by Beelzebub. Jesus replied “How can Satan drive out Satan?” In Matthew 12:27-28; it says “all sins and blasphemies of men will be forgiven them.” But whoever blasphemes against the Hold Spirit will never be forgiven; he is guilty of eternal sin.”
Another question raised during Sunday’s sermon was “who are my mother and brothers? Was this His real family? According to the mission Jesus was following He was sent out with twelve to follow God’s plan. According to Jesus “whoever does God’s will is my brother and sister and Mother.” Love God so all might be brothers and sisters to Jesus.
Come join us each Sunday and hear Pastor Howard as we continue our spiritual path.
Announcements:
Wednesday 9:30 Women’s Prayer & Bible Study
Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday school; 11 a.m. Morning Worship 12 p.m. (noon) Birthday Pie & Ice Cream Social
Coming events in September
Sept. 8 - Board meeting
Sept. 11 – Pot Luck Dinner
Sept. 29 – Birthday Coffee Hour
September Birthdays:
Sept. 11 Karleen Leaton
Thought of the week: “Thy word is a lamp unto my faith.” Psalm 119:105
