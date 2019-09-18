Wow, what a great Sunday morning! Our guest speaker Sunday was Bob Stiffler, accompanied by his wife, Liz.
There were several questions tossed around, including, “How do you want to be remembered? How important is that to you? What should people see in our lives? How can this take place in us?”
First, we should love God with all our heart, second we should love our neighbor. There is a great need to show love on the outside as well as on the inside. Practice both.
I Samuel 16:7, “Do not consider his appearance or his height, for I have rejected him. The Lord does not look at the things man looks at. Man looks at the outward appearance but the Lord looks at the heart.”
Matthew 6:1, “Be careful not to do your acts of righteousness before men, to be seen of them. If you do you will have no reward from your Father in heaven.”
According to Galatians 5:22-24, “The fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.”
Those who have accepted Jesus as their Savior have inherited the Kingdom of God.
If at times when you are worried or confused, turn to Romans 12 and read. Renew your mind, let God in, remembering that He will never leave or forsake us.
Thanks to Bob for a delightful service. Keep Romans 12 in your thoughts, remembering to commit to the needs of others and do not repay evil for evil. Live at peace with everyone. Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.
How do you want to be remembered?
Hopefully with God’s characteristics: kind, helpful, loving, faithful, caring and doing things for others.
Announcements
Wednesday: 9:30 Women’s Prayer and Bible Study
Sunday: 10:00 Sunday School; 11:00 Morning Worship Service
Coming events in September
Sept. 29 Birthday Coffee Hour
Thought of the week
“Unless the Lord builds the house, it’s builders labor is in vain.” Psalm 127:1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.