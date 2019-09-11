We have all captured the heart of God. He cannot bear to live without us and the path to the cross tells us exactly how far God will go to call us back.
I John 4:10-12, “This is love; not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.”
“Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and His love is made complete in us.”
Are we doing what we can do to strengthen the faith of people around us? Be the kind of person who wakes up in the morning, thanks God for our great salvation, and then says, “Lord, Oh how I want to strengthen people’s faith today. Grant that at the end of this day someone will be more confident of your promises and more joyful in your grace because I have crossed his path.”
Be the kind of person, that Holy Spirit will not leave your longings go to waste.
Eileen Rowan afficiated service today, talking about what the word “service” means. Webster’s defines service as the action of helping others or doing work for someone.
There are examples of service in the Bible such as Deuteronomy 11:13, Psalm 2:11, Matthew 6:24, Hebrews 9:14, and Matthew 20:27.
Serving should never feel like a chore as followers of Christ.
Psalm 100:2 says, “Serve the Lord with gladness, Come before Him with joyful singing.”
God uses our talents and gifts every day to serve others through our jobs.
Others choose to volunteer their time to serve others in the community.
The Bible is clear that “Through love we must serve others,” Galatians 5:13.
Thanks again Eileen and Karleen for your special talents. Remember one special point. We are to be like Jesus. Jesus came to serve. He came to seek and to save those who are lost.
Announcements
Wednesday
9:30 Women’s Prayer and Bible Study.
5:30 Board meeting.
Sunday
10:00 Sunday School
11:00 Morning Worship
Coming Events in September
Sept. 11 – Board meeting
Sept. 29 – Birthday Coffee Hour
September Birthdays
Sept. 11 – Karleen Leaton
