Guest speakers are always a special treat on certain Sundays. Today’s speaker was Eileen Rowan. She emphasized how each of us have captured the heart of God and He cannot bear to live without us. God’s dream is to make you right with Him. And the path to the cross tells us exactly how far God will go to call us back. “It is not our love for God. It is God’s love for us in sending His son to be the way to take away our sins” 1 John 4:10.
Eileen’s sermon was based on circumstances in her life. Saying it’s ok to say “no” and to not take on tasks that do not align with where God is leading her. It is also acceptable to ask for help, we do not have to do things alone. When we allow ourselves to do too many good things we cannot do the truly great things that the Lord wants us to do. In other words, many of us are too busy for God’s great things, because we are doing the good things we chose.
How do we know this? According to Chris Russel there are 8 key steps:
Walk with God. Proverbs 3:5-6 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; 6: In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.”
Surrender your will to God’s: Romans 12:1-2 Jesus was willing to die for us, so shouldn’t we be willing to live for Him? When we surrender to Him that is when He really begins to direct our steps.
Obey what you already know to be God’s will: Obedience is an important first step, “Love the Lord your God and keep his requirements, his decrees, his laws and his commands always.” Deuteronomy 11:1 Seek godly input: Surround yourself with Godley people or advisors.
Pay attention to how God has wired you: God has created you to fulfill a specific roll in this world. There is no one else who can achieve what God has purposely created you to do.
Listen to God’s Spirit: While praying take time to listen. See what God has to say.
Listen to your heart: In addition to listening to the Spirit, listen to your heart. Psalms 37:4 -5 Delight yourself also in the Lord, and He shall give you the desires of your heart; 5: commit your way to the Lord, trust also in Him, and He shall bring it to pass.”
Take a look at your circumstances: God is pretty good at opening and closing doors. God often uses closed doors to show us clearly what He does not want us to do.
The next time you begin to ponder God’s plan for your life, think about these 8 keys or principles. They might help you find the great things God wants you to do.
A big thank you to Eileen Rowan for her notes and great presentation Sunday. God works in great ways.
Announcements:
Wednesday: 9:30 Women’s Prayer & Bible Study
Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday school; 11 a.m. Morning worship
Coming Events in Sept:
8: Board Meeting
11: Pot Luck Dinner
Thought of the week:
“Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heavens.” Matthew 5:12
