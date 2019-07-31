Large crowds followed Jesus along the lake to hear his preachings.
Matthew 9:9-13 and Mark 2:13-17 are passages Pastor Howard referred in Sunday’s sermon.
Matthew refers to a man called Matthew and Mark refers to a man called Levi. Both men were sitting at the tax collectors booth when Jesus told Levi to follow Him.
Jesus and Levi went to Levi’s house to have dinner. Among the guests were collectors and sinners.
Why was Jesus eating and socializing with sinners and bad people?
This was Jesus’s way of teaching the value of respecting god’s law.
People come in and out of our lives daily. We need to have those individuals in order to seek hope and guidance. Reach out in prayer and friendship. No one is right without Jesus. Share your love for God and Jesus. It only takes a minute of your time.
Announcements
Wednesday: 9:30 Women’s prayer and Bible study; Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School; 11 a.m. Morning Worship service.
Coming Events in August
Birthdays
11 Virginia Patterson; 22 Gloria Stanley; 22 Robert Thomas; 30 Jake Pruitt.
Anniversaries
10 Sid and Ruth Brown; 21 Roger and Ginger Haworth.
Thought of the Week
“Whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus.”
Colossians 3:17
