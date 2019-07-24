I Peter 4 and 5 was one of the topics covered in Sunday’s message, given by Pastor Howard.
Take a moment to read those two chapters.
Verse seven is telling us the “end is near”. Therefore, be clear minded and self-controlled so that you can pray. Also love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins. Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling.
Another point made in I Peter 3:8-15 is, live in harmony with one another; be sympathetic, love as brothers, be compassionate and humble. Do not repay evil with evil or insult with insult, but with blessing.
The eyes of the Lord are on the righteous but the face of the Lord is against those who do evil.
God brings people into each of our lives. Do they see the love of God shine in your life? Why not show the grace of God to yourself and others. Make that change in your life.
Announcements
Wednesday: 9:30 Women’s prayer and Bible Study; Sunday: 10:00 Sunday School; 11:00 Morning Worship; 12:00 Birthday Coffee Hour.
July Birthdays
3 Colleen Bausch; 14 Gayle Richardson; 19 Cindy Dawson; 22 Sid Brown; 26 Jean Aldrich; and 29 Chris Coonts.
July Anniversaries
8 Dan and Gloria Stanley; 23 Bob and Tina Zinn, and 25 Jim and Jenny Franklin.
Coming Events in August
11 Pot Luck Dinner; 14 Board Meeting, and 25 Birthday Pie and Ice Cream Social.
Thought of the Week
“Come unto Me all of you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”
