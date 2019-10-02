Pastor Howard continued his discussion referencing Mark 4: 26-41. Jesus speaks of the parable of the growing seed. Saying his is what the Kingdom of God in life. A man scatters seed on the ground day and night. The seed sprouts and grows but the man doesn’t know how. Soon the grain is ripe, he puts the sickle to it, because the harvest has come.
Jesus even spoke a parable of the mustard seed showing what the Kingdom of God is like. The mustard seed is the smallest seed you plant in the ground. Yet when planted, it grows and becomes the largest of all garden plants. Jesus spoke the word to them using those parables.
Jesus was telling people to have faith. There is also a need to grow in faith through reading and learning the word of God. Finding out the wonder of Jesus and spreading the word.
It’s not up to us to save people, but to show them our Savior.
Announcements:
Wednesday 9:30 a.m. Women’s Prayer and Bible Study
Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday school
11 a.m. Morning Worship Service
October Birthdays:
3 – Kathy Eckman
6 – Clancy Howard
17- Greg Dawson
21 – Mike Yantis
26 – Kathi Howard
October Anniversaries:
Jake & Kay Priest
Coming Events in October:
Month of Ministry
6 – Music Sunday
9 – Pot luck dinner- Wednesday at 6 p.m. with Kevin & Susan Frye, Eden Village Zimbabwe
13-Ministries/Pastor Appreciation Sunday; Church Board meeting immediately following the morning Worship Service
Thought of the Week:
“Blessed is the man who perseveres under trial, because when he has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life that God has promised to those who love him.” James 1:12
